Dish Network Adds More Local HD Markets

Direct-to-home satellite operator Dish Network added HD broadcast services from eight more local markets as it works toward its year-end goal of 100 local HD markets and 100 national HD channels.

The new HD markets to be carried by Dish include: Burlington-Plattsburgh, Vt.; Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C.; Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, S.C.; Huntsville-Decatur, Ala.; Jackson, Miss.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Mobile-Pensacola (Fort Walton Beach), Ala.; and Providence-New Bedford, R.I.

Since January, Dish has been gradually expanding both its local and national HD offerings. It now provides HD locals in 54 markets, reaching more than 64% of U.S. TV households.

In order to receive the new HD channels, existing Dish customers need to upgrade to HD Dish set-top boxes. For new customers, Dish is currently offering a promotion to those who sign up for a 24-month commitment to receive three months of free programming (worth $120), a free DishDVR and free installation (worth $50).