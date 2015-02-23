Dish Loses 63K Net Subs in Q4

Dish Network lost about 63,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter, but added 114,000 net new broadband customers in the full year.

Total revenue for the full year was $14.6 billion, up 5.3% from the $13.9 billion in 2013. Net income attributable to Dish Network in 2014 increased 17% to $945 million from $807 million in 2013. Diluted earnings per share were $2.04 in 2014, compared with $1.76 in 2013.

Gross subscriber additions for the year were down slightly to 2.601 million compared to 2.666 million in 2013. Dish ended 2014 with approximately 13.978 million customers, down by about 79,000 net customers.

