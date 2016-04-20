Dish Loses 23K Video Subs in Q1
Dish Network said it lost about 23,000 video customers in the first quarter, continuing a string of losses going back to last year, as revenue increased about 3%.
Dish ended the period with 13.874 million video subscribers, down 23,000. Last year the company finished Q1 with a gain of about 35,000 video customers, but ended the year with a deficit of 81,000 video subs.
The losses could be greater because Dish includes customer results from its Sling TV over-the-top video service.
