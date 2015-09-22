Dish Launches ‘My Tech’

Seizing on a growing customer service trend among top MVPDs, Dish Network has launched My Tech, a Web-based tool that provides customers with real-time status updates on their service appointments.

Similar in some ways to Comcast’s recently expanded Tech ETA feature for its My Account app, Dish’s My Tech enhancement, offered at MyDish.com, lets subs track the arrival of service tech’s while they’re on the road via an interactive digital map. Additionally, My Tech provides other information such as the tech’s name and picture an hour before their estimated arrival.

Dish said My Tech is proprietary software created by the company that incorporates Google Maps’ location access interface.

