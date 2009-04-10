Dish Launches HD From MTVN, BET

Satellite operator Dish Network has reached new deals with Viacom subsidiaries and cable programmers MTV Networks and BET Networks for carriage of their high-definition programming.

Dish is launching HD feeds of seven Viacom cable networks: BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Spike TV and VH1.

“We are pleased to now offer our customers these top-rated high definition channels, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with MTV Networks and BET Networks that includes broad video on demand and Internet streaming rights,” said Dave Shull, senior vice president of Programming for Dish Network, in a statement.

“DISH Network is a valued and long-standing partner, and we’re thrilled to expand that partnership by offering our full lineup of HD channels,” added Denise Denson, executive vice president of Content Distribution and Marketing for MTV Networks and BET Networks, in a statement.

The MTVN HD channels are now available at not additional cost to Dish customers who subscribe to the “Classic Bronze 100 HD” package and above. BET HD is now available at no additional cost to customers who subscribe to “Classic Silver 200 HD” and above.