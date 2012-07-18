Dish, GroupM Tout National Addressable-Ad Trials

Dish Network and WPP's GroupM said they have delivered household-addressable advertising nationally in trials with 12 major advertisers -- for the first time in the TV industry -- to more than 7 million of the satellite operator's DVR subscribers since October 2011.

Regionally, in the New York metro area, Cablevision Systems started delivering targeted advertising, also in partnership with GroupM as well as technology vendor Visible World, in late 2010. DirecTV, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch national household-addressable ads in the fourth quarter with Starcom MediaVest Group.

Dish and GroupM did not disclose which advertisers it has worked with. The 12 brands represent categories including children's products, consumer packaged goods, snack foods, financial services and political campaigns, according to Warren Schlichting, senior vice president of Dish Media Sales. Dish has run household-addressable ads across 63 cable networks.

