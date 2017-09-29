Dish Goes Multi-Room With Netflix’s 4K Library

Following up its support of Netflix 4K content on the Hopper 3 in April 2016, Dish Network said it can now ship Netflix fare in the new, pixel-packed format to 4K Joey client devices.



The expansion enables Dish subs with the right set up, including multiple 4K-capable TVs, to deliver Ultra HD content from Netflix to multiple rooms in the home.



Hopper 3, Dish notes, can support up to six 4K Joeys simultaneously, meaning it can deliver 4K to up to seven TVs at once.



