Dish Expands Smart Home Services to Amazon Customers

Dish Network said Monday that it has expanded its Smart Home Services home entertainment installation services to Amazon customers, coinciding with the online giant’s launch of Amazon Home Services.

Amazon launched Amazon Home Services on March 30, which provides customers with the ability to compare offers from service providers across multiple industries. Customers do not need to subscribe to Dish’s satellite TV service in order to take advantage of the installation service.

"Amazon excels at getting products like a flat screen TV to your doorstep, and now in addition to the familiar Amazon box, a Dish expert technician can come to your door to remove the frustration of how to hang it on the wall," said Dish executive VP of operations Erik Carlson in a statement. "We deliver professional, no mess installation respecting your time and home by calling ahead to let you know when we'll arrive and wearing boot covers on our feet to keep your living room clean."

