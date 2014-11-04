Dish Drops 12K Subscribers in Q3

Dish Network said it lost about 12,000 pay TV customers in the third quarter, down from a gain of about 35,000 net new customers in the same period last year, as gross additions declined and churn rose slightly.

Dish ended the period with 14.04 million customers. Revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $3.68 billion from $3.51 billion. Subscriber-related revenue increased 5.3% to $3.65 billion from $3.46 billion a year ago.

Net income attributable to Dish Network totaled $146 million for the quarter, compared to $315 million last year and diluted earnings per share were 31 cents, compared to 68 cents during the same period in 2013.

