Dish, Disney Reach Carriage Accord

After five months of negotiations, Dish Network and The Walt Disney Co. have reached a long-term carriage agreement where the satellite giant has agreed to carry several additional networks and curb its controversial ad-skipping service the Auto-Hop.

Disney and Dish have been in negotiations concerning a carriage deal since September. The two companies have been working under an extension agreement that allows Dish to carry Disney programming while talks continue.

News that the parties were close to a deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

During a conference call with reporters after its fourth quarter results on Feb. 21, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen said the two parties were steadily working toward a carriage agreement.

"The creation of this agreement has really been about predicting the future of television with a visionary and forward-leaning partner," said Dish CEO Joseph Clayton in a statement. "Not only will the exceptional Disney, ABC, ESPN entertainment portfolio continue to delight our customers today, but we have a model from which to deliver exciting new services tomorrow."

