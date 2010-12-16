Dish Dips Into 3D

Dish Network is throwing its hat into the 3D ring with the launch of a handful of on-demand movies in the format.

Starting this month, Dish will offer access to 3D movies including Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, The Last Airbender, A Christmas Carol and Step Up 3D. Additional titles to come in January include Despicable Me, Shrek Forever After and Saw: The Final Chapter.

Dish follows satellite rival DirecTV, which was first to jump into 3D

earlier this year in hopes of establishing a lead in the new format.

DirecTV offers n3D, its own 24-hour channel sponsored by Panasonic, as

well as the event-based ESPN 3D channel and 3D movies. Other providers

that offer 3D VOD include Comcast, Verizon FiOS TV, Time Warner Cable

and AT&T U-verse TV.

