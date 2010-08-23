Dish To Debut 'TV Everywhere' Site With 150,000 Videos

Dish Network will offer subscribers access to more than 150,000 video

clips, full-length episodes and movies through DishOnline.com, the

satellite operator's portal for "TV Everywhere" content and other

services set to launch publicly Tuesday.

Programming partners

initially participating in DishOnline.com include Discovery

Communications, Scripps Networks, Viacom's MTV and Nickelodeon, Epix,

Starz Entertainment, Ovation and Encore.

"It's an ongoing process

of adding more networks," said Bruce Eisen, Dish's vice president online

content development and strategy. "When a Dish customer pays us for

content, they should be able to watch it wherever they are and whenever

they want."

