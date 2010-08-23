Dish To Debut 'TV Everywhere' Site With 150,000 Videos
Dish Network will offer subscribers access to more than 150,000 video
clips, full-length episodes and movies through DishOnline.com, the
satellite operator's portal for "TV Everywhere" content and other
services set to launch publicly Tuesday.
Programming partners
initially participating in DishOnline.com include Discovery
Communications, Scripps Networks, Viacom's MTV and Nickelodeon, Epix,
Starz Entertainment, Ovation and Encore.
"It's an ongoing process
of adding more networks," said Bruce Eisen, Dish's vice president online
content development and strategy. "When a Dish customer pays us for
content, they should be able to watch it wherever they are and whenever
they want."
