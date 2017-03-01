Dish Completes EchoStar DBS Asset Transfer

Dish Network said it has completed the transfer of certain DBS assets, including a 10% stake in Sling TV from sister company EchoStar, that will fully consolidate the over-the-top service into the parent company.

Dish announced the deal in late January. Among the assets transferred to Dish are the EchoStar Technologies hardware and software development group, its national and regional uplink business, its managed fiber backhaul network and its OTT development group. In return, EchoStar received Dish’s 80% economic interest in Hughes Retail Group held in the form of a tracking stock.



For the original story go to Multichannel.com.



