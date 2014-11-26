Dish, CBS Agree to New Extension

Dish Network and CBS have agreed to a second extension of their retransmission consent negotiations, this one reaching into early next week as talks continue.

The extension means that CBS and Dish negotiators likely will not have to spend the Thanksgiving holiday around a negotiating table and hints that at least some progress is being made in talks.

CBS owned and operated stations in 14 markets, premium channel Showtime and cable channel CBS Sports Network were originally scheduled to go dark on Nov. 20, when the parties agreed to a five day extension as talks continued. That extension would have expired Tuesday night.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.