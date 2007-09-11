Dish to Carry Nuggets, Avalanche in HD via Altitude

Regional sports network Altitude Sports & Entertainment said EchoStar Communications’ Dish Network will televise Colorado Avalanche National Hockey League and Denver Nuggets National Basketball Association games in high-definition for the upcoming season.

A total of 40 games in each team’s 2007-08 season will be shown in 1080i HD format, starting with the Oct. 7 showdown between the Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks. Games will be available on channel 360 to customers in Altitude’s 10-state territory.

“We are committed to enhancing our HD sports lineup to meet consumers’ increasing demands for more programming in HD,” Dish senior vice president of programming Eric Sahl said in a statement, “Rocky Mountain sports fans now have all the more reason to enjoy programming on Altitude, and Dish Network customers now have more ways to enjoy the best sports in HD at the best value.”