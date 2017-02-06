Dish Campaign to Focus on Listening to Customers

Dish Network is revamping its customer service operation around the concept of actually listening to what its customers have to say, launching an ad campaign with the "Tuned In To You" tagline that highlights products that offer subscribers more flexibility and choice.

“Customers just want to be heard in an industry that has forsaken its ability to listen,” said Dish chief operating officer Erik Carlson in a statement. “‘Tuned In To You’ is more than a marketing slogan. It’s a company-wide rallying cry and a long-term business philosophy. Dish has a history of putting our customers first and taking bold steps to make TV better. We are at our best when we listen to and fight for what our customers want.”

In the spots, which hit the airwaves Monday, Dish has created a “Spokeslistener” character—the opposite of the spokesperson that other pay-TV companies employ—who travels the country in a classic convertible doing what his name implies, actually listening to customers.

(Photo via Dave L.'s Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 6, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)