Dish Bulks Up HD Slate

Satellite operator Dish Network has added four more HD networks to its programming lineup, launching the high-definition feeds of Showtime Showcase HD, SHO2 HD, The Movie Channel HD and BET J. The move expands Dish's national HD count to up to 128 channels.

DISH Network also announced that it will add BET, Comedy Central, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon, Spike TV and VH-1 in HD this spring.

Showtime Showcase HD, SHO2 HD and The Movie Channel HD are available through Dish's "Showtime Unlimited" package, which runs $12.99 per month, while BET J is part of "PlatinumHD", which can be added to any programming package for $10 per month. Existing Dish subscribers who upgrade to HD programming will receive PlatinumHD free for the first three months.

"We are excited to add new national HD channels to our growing programming line-up," said Dave Shull, senior vice president of programming for Dish, in a statement. "Our subscribers are asking us for more HD, and we're responding by continuing to launch new local HD markets and new national HD channels, making Dish Network the best value in the pay-TV industry."