Dish Boosts HD Lineup

Satellite operator Dish Network says it is now offering over 140 high-definition channels on a national basis, after launching five new HD networks: FX, Speed, Fashion TV (FTV), Logo and MavTV. Dish, which claims to offer more HD channels than any other multichannel operator, says it will also carry MSNBC HD when it launches next month.

FX HD and Speed HD are located in Dish’s Classic Silver 200 HD programming package and above, available to consumers starting at $22.99 per month for the first six months. FTV HD, Logo and MavTV HD are available in PlatinumHD, an HD add-on package which runs $10 per month.

“No one has more HD than DISH Network,” said Dave Shull, senior vice president of programming for Dish, in a statement.

Additionally, Dish announced that it will now carry the complete 24-hour feed of teen-focused network The N on Ch. 181, which will be its new permanent location.