Dish Bolsters Senior Leadership
Dish Network said Thursday it made two key executive changes
as part of its overall efforts to enhance the customer experience.
Dish has expanded the role of executive VP and chief operating
officer Bernie Han, who now will oversee all direct and indirect sales and
distribution, in addition to his current responsibilities managing operations,
information technologies, customer service, customer retention and corporate
initiatives.
Senior VP of programming Dave Shull has been promoted to
executive VP and chief commercial officer. In addition to programming, he will
oversee all product management, marketing and advertising sales.
Both Han and Shull will continue reporting to Dish president
and CEO Joseph Clayton. The leadership changes are effective immediately.
