Dish Bolsters Senior Leadership

Dish Network said Thursday it made two key executive changes

as part of its overall efforts to enhance the customer experience.

Dish has expanded the role of executive VP and chief operating

officer Bernie Han, who now will oversee all direct and indirect sales and

distribution, in addition to his current responsibilities managing operations,

information technologies, customer service, customer retention and corporate

initiatives.

Senior VP of programming Dave Shull has been promoted to

executive VP and chief commercial officer. In addition to programming, he will

oversee all product management, marketing and advertising sales.

Both Han and Shull will continue reporting to Dish president

and CEO Joseph Clayton. The leadership changes are effective immediately.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.