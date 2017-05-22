Trending

Dish App Streams Live TV, VOD to Amazon’s Fire TV

By

Dish Network has launched an authenticated app for the Amazon Fire TV platform that supports both live and on-demand video and has integrated its pay-TV service with Amazon’s voice-driven Alexa platform.

The new Dish Anywhere app for Fire TV boxes Fire TV streaming sticks lets Hopper customers watch their live TV lineup, access recorded shows and a library of “thousands” of VOD titles, a move that complements the TVE apps Dish has launched for web browsers, smartphones and tablets.

Fire TV is the first TV-connected retail OTT platform that supports the Dish Anywhere app and gives Dish subs an additional way to their pay-TV subscriptions on the TV. Dish’s internet-connected Hopper 3, Hopper 2 have built-in Sling Media video place-shifting technology, and the first-gen Hopper supports place-shifting when linked to a Sling Adapter.

“While DISH Anywhere has historically been embraced on mobile devices, users are now getting even more of what they want – their DISH subscription on any TV at no extra cost,” Niraj Desai, Dish’s VP of product management, said in a statement.

