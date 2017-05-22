Dish App Streams Live TV, VOD to Amazon’s Fire TV

Dish Network has launched an authenticated app for the Amazon Fire TV platform that supports both live and on-demand video and has integrated its pay-TV service with Amazon’s voice-driven Alexa platform.

The new Dish Anywhere app for Fire TV boxes Fire TV streaming sticks lets Hopper customers watch their live TV lineup, access recorded shows and a library of “thousands” of VOD titles, a move that complements the TVE apps Dish has launched for web browsers, smartphones and tablets.

Fire TV is the first TV-connected retail OTT platform that supports the Dish Anywhere app and gives Dish subs an additional way to their pay-TV subscriptions on the TV. Dish’s internet-connected Hopper 3, Hopper 2 have built-in Sling Media video place-shifting technology, and the first-gen Hopper supports place-shifting when linked to a Sling Adapter.

“While DISH Anywhere has historically been embraced on mobile devices, users are now getting even more of what they want – their DISH subscription on any TV at no extra cost,” Niraj Desai, Dish’s VP of product management, said in a statement.

