Dish Anywhere App Gets More Personalized

Following a recent refresh, Dish Network’s Dish Anywhere app for iOS, Android and Kindle devices has opened a new feature that lets subscribers set up multiple profiles, enabling them to receive more granular, personalized video recommendations.

Each account now has the ability to set up as many as five individual profiles, including the sub’s default setting, plus an additional four, a Dish spokeswoman said.

Users also have the ability to select their own avatar and user name, reported SlashGear, which has also posted a screenshot of the newly expanded user profile element.

