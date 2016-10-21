Dish Adds YouTube App to Hopper 3 DVR

Tightening its embrace of the OTT video world, Dish Network said it has integrated access to a YouTube app on the Hopper 3, the 4K-capable, IP-connected DVR that was launched earlier this year.

Dish said it’s the first nationwide MVPD to integrate YouTube on a set-top box, noting that it also supports YouTube Red, the recently launched subscription service from the Google-owned division.

The YouTube app was included in a software update that Dish pushed to Hopper 3 set-tops on Thursday night, the company said. The YouTube app on Hopper 3 boxes can be accessed from channel 371 or by selecting the “Apps” button on the remote control. Dish subs can also use the YouTube app on mobile devices to cast videos directly to their Hopper 3.

The addition of YouTube follows earlier integration of OTT apps on the Hopper 3 from Netflix, Pandora, Vevo, and The Weather Channel, among others.

