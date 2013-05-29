Dish Adds Twitter App to Hopper

Dish Network said Wednesday that it has launched "Social," a

new app for its Hopper whole-home digital video recorder that allows customers

to join social media conversations about their favorite shows on their TV

screen.

Dish claims the Social app is the first set-top box

application capable of providing contextually relevant social media feeds --

customers can multitask between watching a show and following social

media posts about that show on the same screen.

"Last year, Twitter saw 32 million Americans tweet about TV

programming, an incredible display of consumer interest in wanting a more

social experience from TV," Dish director of product marketing and management

Jimshade Chaudhari said in a statement. "Through our Social app, we've made it

easier for consumers to follow social conversations and post in real-time

without leaving their TV screen."

