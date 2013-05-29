Dish Adds Twitter App to Hopper
Dish Network said Wednesday that it has launched "Social," a
new app for its Hopper whole-home digital video recorder that allows customers
to join social media conversations about their favorite shows on their TV
screen.
Dish claims the Social app is the first set-top box
application capable of providing contextually relevant social media feeds --
customers can multitask between watching a show and following social
media posts about that show on the same screen.
"Last year, Twitter saw 32 million Americans tweet about TV
programming, an incredible display of consumer interest in wanting a more
social experience from TV," Dish director of product marketing and management
Jimshade Chaudhari said in a statement. "Through our Social app, we've made it
easier for consumers to follow social conversations and post in real-time
without leaving their TV screen."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.