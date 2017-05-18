Dish Adds Spanish-Language Option to Customer Service App

Dish Network said it’s the first major U.S. MVPD to introduce a Spanish-language customer service app for smartphones and tablets.

The new version of the MyDISH App will default to the language the user has selected in their smartphone or tablet settings. The app lets users control functions such as paying bills, enrolling in auto-pay, accessing account information, changing programming package subscriptions, ordering pay-per-view or video-on-demand, and accessing My Tech, a feature that provides info about upcoming technician appointments.

Dish said the new language-setting for the app comes on the heels of a recently launched Spanish-language user interface for the Hopper DVR, Joey and Wally set-top boxes. Dish is also spreading the word about the app using a series of ads featuring actor, director and producer Eugenio Derbez, including this one with his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo.

