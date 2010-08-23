Dish Adds AMC HD To Roster
By Glen Dickson
Satellite operator Dish Network announced that it is now
carrying cable network AMC HD. It also touted the fact is that is the "only
satellite TV provider in America to offer this channel to customers;" rival
DirecTV only carries AMC in standard-definition.
AMC HD, which offers popular series like Mad Men as well as a large movie
library, is located on Dish Network Ch. 130 and is available free to customers
who subscribe to America's Top 200 and above, as well as DishLATINO DOS with HD
and higher.
"Dish Network continues to lead the way in offering the
best collection of HD channels in the nation, and we are excited to now bring
our customers the award-winning drama Mad Men in high definition on AMC
HD," said Dave Shull, SVP of programming for Dish, in a statement.
"We're delighted that Dish subscribers can now watch
their favorite films as well as AMC's critically-acclaimed original series,
including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Rubicon, all in
HD," added AMC President Charlie Collier. "Dish Network has a strong
HD offering and we're excited to be joining their lineup."
