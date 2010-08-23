Dish Adds AMC HD To Roster

Satellite operator Dish Network announced that it is now

carrying cable network AMC HD. It also touted the fact is that is the "only

satellite TV provider in America to offer this channel to customers;" rival

DirecTV only carries AMC in standard-definition.

AMC HD, which offers popular series like Mad Men as well as a large movie

library, is located on Dish Network Ch. 130 and is available free to customers

who subscribe to America's Top 200 and above, as well as DishLATINO DOS with HD

and higher.

"Dish Network continues to lead the way in offering the

best collection of HD channels in the nation, and we are excited to now bring

our customers the award-winning drama Mad Men in high definition on AMC

HD," said Dave Shull, SVP of programming for Dish, in a statement.

"We're delighted that Dish subscribers can now watch

their favorite films as well as AMC's critically-acclaimed original series,

including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Rubicon, all in

HD," added AMC President Charlie Collier. "Dish Network has a strong

HD offering and we're excited to be joining their lineup."