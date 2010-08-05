Dish to Add Video-Slinging for iPad, Other Devices

Dish Network is getting gadget-happy, with plans this fall to let

subscribers with the new ViP 922 DVR or a SlingBox watch live TV and DVR

recordings from iPads, iPhones, BlackBerrys and Android-based devices

for no additional charge.

The video-streaming feature, pegged to debut in September, will be an

extension of the free Dish Remote Access app, which provides DVR

management features for most of the operator's DVR receivers. Dish

anticipates offering a BlackBerry version in September and one for

Google's Android operating system in October.

However, to be able to watch live TV or recorded shows, Dish customers

must have either the ViP 922 DVR or a SlingBox. Dish began shipping the "SlingLoaded" ViP 922 DVR in April, around a year after it previously expected to launch the product. EchoStar acquired Sling Media in 2007 for $380 million.



