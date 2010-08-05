Dish to Add Video-Slinging for iPad, Other Devices
Dish Network is getting gadget-happy, with plans this fall to let
subscribers with the new ViP 922 DVR or a SlingBox watch live TV and DVR
recordings from iPads, iPhones, BlackBerrys and Android-based devices
for no additional charge.
The video-streaming feature, pegged to debut in September, will be an
extension of the free Dish Remote Access app, which provides DVR
management features for most of the operator's DVR receivers. Dish
anticipates offering a BlackBerry version in September and one for
Google's Android operating system in October.
However, to be able to watch live TV or recorded shows, Dish customers
must have either the ViP 922 DVR or a SlingBox. Dish began shipping the "SlingLoaded" ViP 922 DVR in April, around a year after it previously expected to launch the product. EchoStar acquired Sling Media in 2007 for $380 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.