Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ Back in the Swim With Host John Cena, 20 Hours of Content

Actor and WWE superstar John Cena will look to help Discovery take a bite out of the summer viewing TV audience as host of the network’s annual “Shark Week” lineup of programming.

Discovery hopes to build on the 5.3 million total viewers who tuned in to the Jason Momoa-hosted programming stunt last year across the cable network and streaming services Max and Discovery Plus. Shark Week 2024, which launches July 7, will feature more than 20 hours of programming focused on the popular ocean predators that have been a staple of Discovery’s summer programming lineup since 1988.

Also Read: New Shark Week Sponsors Include Ford, Harbor Freight, Universal Pictures

“It’s a wild week of shocking new footage, new discoveries and lots and lots of teeth,” Cena said in a statement.

Among the highlights of Shark Week 2024 is a sequel to last year’s Belly of the Beast special. Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier debuts July 7 continues its focus on the feeding frenzy of Great White sharks in New Zealand.

The mating rituals of sharks will be explored in a July 8 special Shark Frenzy: Mating Games, while on July 9, marine biologists examine the jaw mechanics of shark species in the special Deadliest Bite.

A potentially new species of Hammerhead sharks discovered in Turks and Caicos headline a July 9 special Monster Hammerheads: Species X. A surge of rare Great White Shark encounters in Nova Scotia serves as the subject for the July 10 Great White North special, while researchers track rare leopard sharks in Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands as part of the July 13 Sharktopia special.