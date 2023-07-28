‘Shark Week‘ Swims Out to Highest-Rated Start in 3 Years

Discovery Channel’s heavily promoted Shark Week annual programming stunt jumped out to a fast start this past Sunday (July 23) with adult viewers, according to the network.

Discovery’s three-hour block of original primetime programming on July 23 — featuring such shows as Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy, Jaws vs The Meg and Serial Killer: Red Sea Attacks — topped all television shows among adults 25 to 54 as it reached more than 5.3 million total viewers across Discovery Channel and Max during its premiere night, according to Discovery.

Overall, through its first four nights, Discovery said Shark Week programming was most watched on cable among all adults 25-54 and 18-49, as well as women 18-34 on a Nielsen-live-plus-same-day basis.

Discovery Channel heavily cross-promoted Shark Week programming across such Warner Bros Discovery platforms as TBS, Travel Channel, TNT, Food Network, HGTV and CNN, according to the network.

“We were able to harness the strength of the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio to cross-promote Shark Week, and now, with double-digit gains throughout the week, it is the highest rated in three years — with every night outperforming a year ago,” Discovery Networks and TLC president Howard Lee said in a statement. “It’s a powerful example of how we can use our platforms to showcase high-profile programming events. Also, our collaboration with host Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor and conservationist who guides viewers through each night of programming, ensured that our first night was a success and set the stage for the week’s strong performance.”