Discovery/Liberty Global Close All3Media Deal

Discovery Communications and Liberty Global said Tuesday that they have closed their $930 million purchase of independent production house All3Media.

The deal, which was first announced in May, involved Discovery and Liberty Global creating a joint venture to house All3Media, which has produced such hits as Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, Undercover Boss, Skins, The White Queen, U.K. scripted reality show The Only Way Is Essex and Cash Cab New York. The company has about 8,000 hours of library content across all genres, including drama, comedy, factual and factual entertainment programming.

“All3Media is a production powerhouse, with a unique ability to attract, foster and retain some of the best creative minds in the business. For nearly 30 years, Discovery has invested in high quality content and today’s deal furthers that commitment,” Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav in a statement. “Discovery has a proven track record of nurturing creativity and building scale across the world. Working with our valued partner Liberty Global, we will focus on empowering All3Media to continue innovating and delivering even greater stand-out content to its clients and partners across the globe.”

