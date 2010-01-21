Discovery Weighs Name for New 3D Network

In the name game for the upcoming 3D network being launched

by Discovery Communications, Sony, and Imax, 3DNet has emerged as the

frontrunner, according to a source familiar with the channel and trademark

applications for the name and a logo filed by Discovery.

Although the network is still around a year away from

launching and additional market research could force a change, the no-nonsense

name is said to be the favorite. Discovery filed a trademark application for

"3DNet" on January 5, 2010, and a trademark for a logo two days later.

The company declined to comment on the decision.

The channel, which will be the first 24-hour 3D network when

it launches in 2011, is being pitched to cable, satellite and telco companies,

with Discovery not surprisingly eyeing placement on the basic cable programming

tiers. Whether the MSOs will hop on the 3D bandwagon, and what they will pay in

carriage fees if they do, remains to be seen.

The general entertainment channel will feature a mix of

non-fiction programming, sports and films, with content from the libraries of

all three companies.

Discovery,Sony and Imax announced the channel at the 2010 CES show in Las Vegas, but

declined to give the network's name at the time.

The name will likely draw comparisons to HDNet, which

was the first all-high definition channel when it launched in September 2001.

Discovery also got into the HD game early, launching Discovery HD Theater (now

just HD Theater) in June, 2002.