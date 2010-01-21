Discovery Weighs Name for New 3D Network
By Alex Weprin
In the name game for the upcoming 3D network being launched
by Discovery Communications, Sony, and Imax, 3DNet has emerged as the
frontrunner, according to a source familiar with the channel and trademark
applications for the name and a logo filed by Discovery.
Although the network is still around a year away from
launching and additional market research could force a change, the no-nonsense
name is said to be the favorite. Discovery filed a trademark application for
"3DNet" on January 5, 2010, and a trademark for a logo two days later.
The company declined to comment on the decision.
The channel, which will be the first 24-hour 3D network when
it launches in 2011, is being pitched to cable, satellite and telco companies,
with Discovery not surprisingly eyeing placement on the basic cable programming
tiers. Whether the MSOs will hop on the 3D bandwagon, and what they will pay in
carriage fees if they do, remains to be seen.
The general entertainment channel will feature a mix of
non-fiction programming, sports and films, with content from the libraries of
all three companies.
Discovery,Sony and Imax announced the channel at the 2010 CES show in Las Vegas, but
declined to give the network's name at the time.
The name will likely draw comparisons to HDNet, which
was the first all-high definition channel when it launched in September 2001.
Discovery also got into the HD game early, launching Discovery HD Theater (now
just HD Theater) in June, 2002.
