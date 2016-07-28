Discovery, Toyota Bow Scripted VR Miniseries

Discovery Communications and Toyota have launched The Satchel, billing it as their first scripted miniseries for virtual reality platforms.

The four-part mystery series tells the story of Jim, “whose world gets turned upside down when he goes for a coffee date with a mysterious women clutching a suspicious satchel.”

Discovery is offering the miniseries on a range of VR platforms, including its apps for iOS and Android smartphones, the Samsung Gear VR, and the Oculus Rift. Consumers without a compatible VR headset can also stream the series in a regular web browser and use the cursor to move about the scene.

