Discovery, TIM Team on Olympic Mobile Broadcaster Service

Discovery Communications and TIM, Italy’s largest telco, have struck a partnership to offer coverage of the 2018-2020 Olympic Games on mobile and other digital platforms.

Billed as the first official Olympic mobile broadcaster service, they said the partnership, starting with the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang in February 2018, will deliver an exclusive new channel for TIM subscribers.

They said the “Official Mobile Broadcaster” designation gives TIM an exclusive to co-brand with the Olympic Rings and offer an operator-branded linear news and highlights channel alone with exclusive short-form fare, as well as VR and AR content.

“Our partnership with Italy’s biggest telco operator to create the first ever Olympic Mobile Broadcaster designation will enable us to deliver the ultimate Olympic Games viewing experience to millions of people. This world-first partnership is a big win for fans who want to consume exclusive content from the Games wherever and whenever they choose,” Jean-Briac Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International, said in a statement.

