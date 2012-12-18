Discovery to Take Stake in Grockit

The social learning company Grockit has announced that

Discovery Communications will lead a new investment round in the firm. Other

investors include Summit Group, investors in Uber and Scribd, and previous

investors Atlas Venture, Benchmark Capital, Integral Capital Partners and GSV

Capital Corp.

Grockit launched Learnist in May 2012. The site allows users

to learn from and teach each other users about a wide range of academic and

casual subjects. Since launch, Learnist's user base has increased by 40%, and

user-engagement has doubled.

The Grockit investment reflects Discovery's ongoing

expansion in the educational market. As part of the investment, Grockit noted

that its relationship with Discovery includes shared technology and the

possibility for working together on exploring marketing, distribution and

promotion opportunities for Learnist.

"As Discovery focuses its digital strategy around

strengthening its position in video as the #1 nonfiction media company across

all screens, we also see strategic growth opportunities in select investments

in the next generation knowledge space," said JB Perrette, chief digital

officer, Discovery Communications, said in a statement announcing the

investment. "Discovery's commitment to igniting people's curiosity and passion

for learning is a natural fit with Learnist's unique knowledge platform and

model that encourages passionate audiences to share what they know and learn

what they don't."

The latest round of funding comes as Grockit launched a redesigned

Learnist website that better highlights its growing community of experts,

including Bobby Chang, founder of In-Case; Clark Scheffy, founder of Ideo; and

Eric Ries, the best-selling author of The

Lean Startup.

As part of the updates, the Learnist apps for iPhone and

iPad have also been revamped.

Commenting on the Discovery investment Roy Gilbert, CEO of

Grockit, noted in a statement that "our relationship will combine Learnist

social learning technology with Discovery's massive reach and footprint.

Together, we look forward to encouraging more people to share what they know

and learn from each other."