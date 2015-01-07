Discovery Signs NCTC Pact for 13 Networks

The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and Discovery Communications said they signed a multi-year distribution agreement to allow the continued delivery of Discovery’s 13 U.S. networks, including TV-everywhere rights through subscriber authentication on multiple devices.

The agreement gives NCTC member customers continued access to Discovery’s U.S. networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Fit & Health (to become Discovery Life Channel on January 15, 2015), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Velocity and Destination America, the companies said.

“For 30 years, Discovery has been committed to producing content that satisfies viewers’ curiosity and delivering that award-winning programming to operators both small and large,” Eric Phillips, president, domestic distribution for Discovery Communications, said in a release. “This renewed agreement is a testament to that commitment and ensures customers of NCTC member companies will continue, for many years ahead, to have access to Discovery’s unmatched family of networks.”

