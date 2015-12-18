Discovery Racks Up MVPDs for 'Discovery Go'

Discovery Go, the recently launched TV Everywhere app that features live feeds and on demand content from nine Discovery-run networks, has managed to extend access to hundreds of U.S. MVPDs, though some major providers are not yet on that list.

According to a count derived from the app itself, Discovery Go is available to authenticated video subscribers of more than 350 MVPDs. In addition to recent TVE support from RCN and Bright House Networks, others that are on board with Discovery Go include Cable One, Frontier, Mediacom Communications, WideOpenWest, Cox Communications, Cablevision Systems, Armstrong, Buckeye CableSystem, CenturyLink, GCI, Grande Communications, Atlantic Broadband, Blue Ridge Communications, and PlayStation Vue, Sony’s new OTT-TV offering.

Some big names currently absent from that list include Time Warner Cable, Comcast, Charter Communications, Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-verse and DirecTV.

