Discovery, NOS Reach Olympic Deal

Discovery Communications said it has reached a TV and multi-platform broadcast agreement with Dutch broadcaster NOS to carry the 2018 and 2020 Olympic Games in their territory.

The deal is in line with Discovery’s Olympic strategy of making the games available throughout Europe through licensing agreements with other distributors and its own sports network, Eurosport. Discovery won the European rights to the 2018 and 2020 Olympic Games in June.

In February, the programmer signed a similar deal with the BBC for rights to the Games in England.

