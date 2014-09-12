Discovery Leads $4.68M Investment In TheDodo.com

Discovery Communications has led a $4.68 million Series A round in TheDodo.com, a site dedicated to people who care about animals, that launched in January by a founding team that includes Izzie Lerer, daughter of Buzzfeed chairman and The Huffington Post co-founder Kenneth Lerer.

Also participating in the round were existing investors SoftBank Capital, Greycroft Partners, RRE Ventures, Sterling Equities and Bruce Wilpon. TheDodo.com raised a $1 million seed round in September 2013.

TheDodo.com, named after the extinct, flightless bird, noted that it was launched on the heels of two successful documentaries about animal welfare and dignity – The Cove (2009) and Blackfish (2013).

