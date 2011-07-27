Discovery Inks First International 3D Deals

Discovery Networks International has signed its first 3D deals outside the U.S. and as part of those agreements will be providing BSkyB and Virgin Media in the U.K. and J:COM in Japan a wide range of 3D content.

The first content is scheduled to begin airing sometime in August on BSkyB's 3D channel and Virgin's 3D VOD platform and will include natural history, engineering, extreme sports and crime documentary programming.

The deal also involves several Discovery Networks UK 3D commissions, including an hour-long series, 3D Safari by Renegade Production and a one-hour natural history special Beautiful Freaks being filmed with Tigress Productions in Namibia.

In addition, 3net, the joint venture of Discovery Communications, Sony Corporation and IMAX Corporation in the U.S., is providing a significant amount of 3D content to these international deals, including the hour-long series, High Octane about extreme sports Electric Sky productions.

In Japan, the deal with J:COM includes Discovery Channel's Ghost Lab and Animal Planet's The Haunted in 3D for the cable operators VOD service.

"The uptick of 3D internationally is just around the corner - and as the industry pioneer in emerging technologies - Discovery is on hand to provide international distribution partners the best in 3D content," noted Mark Hollinger, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International in a statement announcing the deals. "Discovery is collaborating with key industry leaders in 3D technology and production to provide high-quality programming that will jump off the screen and captivate viewers around the globe."