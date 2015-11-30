Discovery, Eurosport Ramp Up for Olympics

Discovery Communications and Eurosport said they have made several key leadership appointments in anticipation of their upcoming Olympic Games coverage.

Eurosport won all European TV and multiplatform rights to the 2018-2024 Olympic Games in June.

The company’s Olympic Games leadership organization team will have five key functional areas: Commercialization, led by sports development & Olympic commercialization president Jean-Thierry Augustin; Operations & Planning, led by senior VP of Olympic operations and planning, David Schafer; and Olympic Relations & Coordination, led by VP of Olympic relations and project coordination, Géraldine Filiol. The two remaining areas — Engineering/Technology and Production are to be appointed at a later date.

(Photo via Shawn Carpenter' Flickr. Image taken on Nov. 30, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)