Discovery, Doğuş Media Form Strategic Relationship

Discovery Communications has agreed to form a strategic relationship with Doğuş Media Group, one of the leading media groups in Turkey, making the media company its ad sales representative in the country and agreeing to purchase its free-to-air CNBC-e channel.

The moves will increase Discovery’s portfolio in Turkey to 13 channels and expands on a relationship the programmer has had in Turkey for years – it most recently opened a local office in in the country in 2012 and has full distribution across all major Turkish pay-TV platforms.

“Turkey has been an important market for Discovery for 17 years and we are proud of our position as one of the leading international broadcasters in the country,” said Discovery Networks, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa president and managing director Kasia Kieli in a statement. “Discovery’s global success is based on building strong local teams and looking for new opportunities that build scale in key markets. Our expanded relationship with Doğuş, including ad sales representation, and new investments such as the acquisition of the CNBC-e channel, will see us reach the next level in Turkey.”

