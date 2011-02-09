Discovery Deploys DIVArchive Solution

Discovery Communications has implemented Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive content storage management solution at its Silver Spring, Maryland postproduction facility to handle archiving of all of the company's production assets.

Discovery is also in the process of expanding the solutions' use and making it the common system for manipulating and moving media files around the world at the programmer's various post production and origination operations.

"For a global operation like Discovery, DIVArchive's flexibility, scalability, and interoperability ensure its efficacy as an enterprise-wide content storage management solution," noted Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital in a statement.

Besides its Silver Spring operation, Discovery is now running DIVArchive at four additional operations worldwide and is working on a comprehensive plan for securing, and preserving its media assets.

The project will involve more extensive use of Front Porch Digital's DIVAnet wide area network solution, which currently supports disaster recovery for Discovery's Sterling, Virginia, network origination facility.

The Front Porch Digital solution interfaces with TransMedia Dynamics media asset management to support re-versioning of the files to match the various regulatory, scheduling and advertising requirements needed to play out the content around the world.

Discovery's deep archive is housed on a DIVArchive-controlled StorageTek SL8500 LTO3 data tape library with 4,000 slots.