Discovery Creates New Intl. Production Unit

Discovery Networks International has created a new international production and development unit that will focus on creating content for its portfolio of networks in over 180 countries around the world. The new unit will be headed by Luis Silberwasser, who has been promoted to executive VP and chief content officer at Discovery Networks International.

"This new international production and development team will provide an enhanced foundation to fortify our brands and increase audience share by developing original international content, great storytelling and compelling characters," noted Mark Hollinger, president and chief executive officer at Discovery Networks International in a statement.

Silberwasser will report to Hollinger.

The unit will create content for Discovery's large portfolio of international channels, which include Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, ID: Investigation Discovery and TLC that are distributed globally. Regional Discovery channels include Discovery Kids in Latin America, DMAX in Germany and QUEST in the U.K. The company offers six to eight channels in many international markets.