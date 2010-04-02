Discovery Creates ‘Mythbusters’ IPad App

Discovery Channel will have a presence on the Apple iPad on day one with its Mythbusters application. Created in conjunction with developer Phunware and based on the similar iPhone application, the app will cost $4.99.



The app will feature ad-free short form video content, including segments, deleted scenes and behind the scenes material. It also has three games for users to play, cast bios and photos and integration with Twitter and Facebook.



"The iPad represents a compelling new opportunity to engage Discovery viewers and we're thrilled to bring consumers an action-packed app with which to explore and experience MythBusters," said Rebecca Glashow, senior VP, Digital Media Distribution, Discovery Communications. "MythBusters is one of Discovery's most popular franchises across all platforms from television to online, mobile and social media, and its fans are among some of our most passionate, making it the perfect choice for our first iPad app."