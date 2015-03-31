Discovery Completes Eurosport France Deal

Discovery Communications said Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of a 51% interest in Eurosport France, further consolidating the sports entertainment group.

Discovery had the right to increase its interest in Eurosport France to 51% from 20% after Jan. 1, 2015, as part of a larger strategic partnership with TF1 Group that began in December 2012. Last year, Discovery took a controlling interest in Eurosport International, adding scale to its global media assets across more than 220 countries and territories.

"I am more excited than ever about Eurosport,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Bringing the French business and its talented employees back into the larger organization illustrates Discovery’s commitment to building on the success of this great brand."

