Discovery Channel Partners With Pizza Hut

Discovery Channel and Pizza Hut have announced a

partnership that will give fans of the popular science series Mythbusters the chance to choose the

subject of an upcoming episode.

The network asked viewers to vote online for their

favorite myth, and the resulting answer will be featured on an episode airing

June 1 at 9 p.m., presented by Pizza Hut.

The joint promotion includes exclusive branding within and

surrounding the special episode, and two spots created by Discovery Channel. Along

with the exclusive branding, the episode will feature Pizza Hut-branded custom

show opens and closes, five-minutes of extended program content, and tagged tune-ins.

The promotion also extends to the web, where the spots will be available on

discovery.com

"As one of Discovery's longest-running and most

successful program franchises, Mythbusters has a deeply involved and curious audience,

which we are proud to engage in this unique promotion with Pizza Hut," said

Scott Felenstein, senior vice president, advertising sales, Discovery Channel.

"Discovery's advantage in the marketplace is that we own all of our content, we

have recognizable hosts and passionate fans, which we can activate for great

clients like Pizza Hut to drive their messaging goals."