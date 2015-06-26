Discovery Channel Partners With Meerkat for Shark Week

Discovery Channel is adding new chum to its Shark Week waters thanks to a partnership with live video sharing app, Meerkat. For the annual programming block, which starts its swim on June 5 at 8 p.m. this year, Discovery will be using a new embed function from the tech company for behind the scenes multiplatform content.

The live videos will be available on newly-launched DLive, a digital offering of fan-favorite streaming content. The upcoming embeds will include a “Finbassador” series featuring shark experts involved with the programming, a live feeding of the week’s beloved sea creatures from the National Aquarium in Baltimore and a “Shark on the Street” segment.

“Each year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to connect with our community of shark fin-atics and to reach new audiences," said Conal Byrne, senior VP of digital media for Discovery Communications "and Meerkat’s embeddable player is a great tool for us to do just that."

The shark-tastic content will also be on the Meerkat app itself.