Discovery Buys AdSparx, Ramping Up DTC Business

Discovery said it acquired the assets of AdSparx, a technology startup, that will help Discovery build its global direct-to-consumer product portfolio.

AdSparx uses cloud-based technology to provide server-side in-stream dynamic ad insertion across live and on-demand streaming and help deliver personalized and contextual ads to consumers.

Discovery also plans to utilize AdSparx’s DAI solution to deliver personalized virtual linear channels that are tailored to the needs of every viewer’s interest and background for an engaging and entertaining experience.

As part of the deal, Discovery will also onboard employees of Novix Media Technologies, Pune, India. The company’s engineers work with AdSparx on its DAI platform.

“This acquisition is part of a larger strategy to develop a robust portfolio of digital products, as we continue to scale-up our DTC proposition with locally relevant video experiences in key international markets,” said, Avi Saxena, CTO, Global Digital, for Discovery. “We are also delighted to expand our footprint in India with a strong technology organization and view the country as an emerging key development hub in the future for our global DTC portfolio.”