Discovery Brings HD to India
By Glen Dickson
Cable
programmer Discovery Networks is continuing its international expansion by
launching Discovery HD in India.
The 24-hour, English-language HD channel will draw programming from across
Discovery Networks' most popular channels, as well as select exclusive content,
and is currently available on the DTH platform Sun Direct.
The
premium, ad-free Discovery HD is the sixth channel launched by Discovery in the
rapidly growing Indian market, joining Discovery Channel, Discovery Travel
& Living, Animal Planet and two networks launched this January, Discovery
Science and Discovery Turbo. Programs on the new service will include
nature-oriented fare such as Green
Paradise, Postcards Australia
and Nature's Keepers.
"I am
delighted to announce the launch of Discovery HD in India, one of the world's most
vibrant media markets," said Tom Keaveny, executive VP and managing director,
Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, in a statement. "As the leading pioneer in the
HD arena, today's launch underscores Discovery's enduring commitment to
offering high-quality content and services that serve the needs of both
affiliates and advertisers while enhancing the consumer viewing experience."
"Sun Direct is immensely proud to be the first DTH provider in India to
showcase high definition content to its viewers," added Sun Direct COO Tony
D'Silva. "Discovery HD's worldwide reputation, global programming repertoire
and production quality will surely add value to our HD product offering."
