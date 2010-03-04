Discovery Brings HD to India

Cable

programmer Discovery Networks is continuing its international expansion by

launching Discovery HD in India.

The 24-hour, English-language HD channel will draw programming from across

Discovery Networks' most popular channels, as well as select exclusive content,

and is currently available on the DTH platform Sun Direct.

The

premium, ad-free Discovery HD is the sixth channel launched by Discovery in the

rapidly growing Indian market, joining Discovery Channel, Discovery Travel

& Living, Animal Planet and two networks launched this January, Discovery

Science and Discovery Turbo. Programs on the new service will include

nature-oriented fare such as Green

Paradise, Postcards Australia

and Nature's Keepers.

"I am

delighted to announce the launch of Discovery HD in India, one of the world's most

vibrant media markets," said Tom Keaveny, executive VP and managing director,

Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, in a statement. "As the leading pioneer in the

HD arena, today's launch underscores Discovery's enduring commitment to

offering high-quality content and services that serve the needs of both

affiliates and advertisers while enhancing the consumer viewing experience."

"Sun Direct is immensely proud to be the first DTH provider in India to

showcase high definition content to its viewers," added Sun Direct COO Tony

D'Silva. "Discovery HD's worldwide reputation, global programming repertoire

and production quality will surely add value to our HD product offering."