Discovery Bows TV Everywhere App

After sitting on the sidelines for years as the new multiscreen video ecosystem evolved, Discovery Communications has joined the TV Everywhere movement with the launch of Discovery Go, an app featuring aggregated access to live TV feeds and on-demand shows from nine U.S. networks from the programmer’s stable – Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Destination America, American Heroes Channel and Discovery Life.

The programmer is launching Discovery Go in connection with the Dec. 2 global premiere of Discovery Channel’s Racing Extinction, a doc “chronicling the plight of the world’s most endangered species.”

Discovery Go will let users locate programs organized into fourteen genres, including Survival and History, and access curated playlists. Users also can also use the app to build their own watch-lists.

