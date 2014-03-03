Discovery Acquires U.K. Production House Raw

Discovery Communications continued to beef up its international presence Monday, announcing the acquisition of London-based independent production house Raw. Terms were not disclosed.

Discovery already has a relationship with the independent since 2001– Raw is the producer of the Discovery Channel series Gold Rush, Unexplained Files for Science and Discovery Networks International and Dangerous Persuasions for ID. Under the agreement, Raw will be able to expand into scripted programming as well as produce high-quality independent films. Raw will continue to operate independently from its London headquarters, and all of Raw’s current staff will be retained.

“Discovery is committed to working with the best creatives in the business, and Raw stands apart not only as one of the finest in the UK, but also one of the best in the world,” said Discovery Studios and Production Group president Lee Bartlett in a statement. “We want Raw to maintain the identity and culture that has allowed them to produce such high-quality programming. We are looking forward to Raw infusing our ever-expanding creative pipeline with compelling stories that will be seen on Discovery’s networks around the world.”

